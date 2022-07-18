Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Competitive Exams / TS ICET 2022: Admit card out at icet.tsche.ac.in, here's the direct link
competitive exams

TS ICET 2022: Admit card out at icet.tsche.ac.in, here's the direct link

TS ICET 2022 hall tickets have been released by the Telangana State Council of Higher Education.
TS ICET 2022: Admit card out at icet.tsche.ac.in, here's the direct link
Published on Jul 18, 2022 08:26 PM IST
ByHT Education Desk

Telangana State Integrated Common Entrance Test (TS ICET) 2022 hall tickets have been released by the Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE). Candidates can download the TS ICET 2022 admit card from the official website at icet.tsche.ac.in.

The TS ICET 2022, also known as the Telangana State Integrated Common Entrance Test, will be conducted on July 27 and 28 in two shifts. The state-level admission examination will be conducted online on behalf of TSCHE by the Kakatiya University in Warangal. The Preliminary answer key will be released on August 4.

Direct link here

TS ICET 2022: How to download admit card

Visit the official website icet.tsche.ac.in

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, "Download hall ticket"

Key in your credentials and log in

Download the admit card

Take print out for future use.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
admit card. hall ticket
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP