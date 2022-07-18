TS ICET 2022: Admit card out at icet.tsche.ac.in, here's the direct link

Telangana State Integrated Common Entrance Test (TS ICET) 2022 hall tickets have been released by the Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE). Candidates can download the TS ICET 2022 admit card from the official website at icet.tsche.ac.in.

The TS ICET 2022, also known as the Telangana State Integrated Common Entrance Test, will be conducted on July 27 and 28 in two shifts. The state-level admission examination will be conducted online on behalf of TSCHE by the Kakatiya University in Warangal. The Preliminary answer key will be released on August 4.

TS ICET 2022: How to download admit card

Visit the official website icet.tsche.ac.in

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, "Download hall ticket"

Key in your credentials and log in

Download the admit card

Take print out for future use.