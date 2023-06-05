TS ICET 2023 answer key out at icet.tsche.ac.in, raise objections till June 8

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
ByHT Education Desk
Jun 05, 2023 05:25 PM IST

Candidates can download the answer keys along with their response sheets from the official website icet.tsche.ac.in.

The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) released the preliminary answer key for Telangana State Integrated Common Entrance Test (TS ICET 2023) on June 8. Candidates can download the answer keys along with their response sheets from the official website at icet.tsche.ac.in.

TSICET - 2023 Computer Based Entrance Examination was conducted on 26th and 27th May, 2023.

The objections if any, on the preliminary key, can be sent on or before 5.00 pm on 8th June, 2023 to the Email id: convener.icet@tsche.ac.in.

TS ICET answer key 2023: Know how to download

Visit the official website at icet.tsche.ac.in

On the homepage, click on the ‘Question Papers’ link

TS ICET 2023 answer key will be displayed on the screen

Download and take the print for future reference.

