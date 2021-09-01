TS ICET answer keys 2021 released at icet.tsche.ac.in, here is how to check

TS ICET answer keys 2021: The Kakatiya University, Warangal has released the provisional answer key of the Telangana State Integrated Common Entrance Test (TS ICET 2021). All the appeared candidates can check the answer key from the official website of TS ICET at icet.tsche.ac.in.

The TSICET - 2021 Computer Based Entrance Examination was conducted on 19th and 20th August 2021. The objections if any, on the preliminary key can be sent on or before 5 pm on 4th September 2021 (Saturday) to Email id: convener.icet@tsche.ac.in.

How to check TS ICET Answer Key 2021:

Visit the official website at icet.tsche.ac.in

On the homepage, click on the link for “Preliminary Question Papers”

Click on the date and shift for which you want to see answer key

The TS ICET Answer Key 2021 will be displayed on the screen

Options shown in green color and with icon are correct.