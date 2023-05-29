TS LAWCET 2023 answer key out at lawcet.tsche.ac.in, get link here

Osmania University, Hyderabad on behalf of the Telangana State Council of Higher Education has released the Telangana State Law Common Entrance Test (TS LAWCET 2023) answer key today, May 29. Candidates can download the TS LAWCET 2023 answer key from the official website at lawcet.tsche.ac.in.

TS LAWCET 2023 answer key out at lawcet.tsche.ac.in

The last date for submission of objections to the Preliminary Keyis May 31, till 5 pm.

TS LAWCET 2023 response sheet

TS LAWCET 2023 master question papers

Direct link to raise objections

TSLAWCET 2023: Know how to check

Visit the official website at lawcet.tsche.ac.in.

On the homepage, click on the response sheet or master question papers

Key in your log in details

TS LAWCET response sheet will be displayed.

Download and take print out for future reference.

