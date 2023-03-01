TS LAWCET, PGLCET 2023: Registration begins tomorrow at lawcet.tsche.ac.in

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
competitive exams
Published on Mar 01, 2023 02:46 PM IST

TS LAWCET-2023 and TS PGLCET-2023 registration process will commence tomorrow, March 2.

ByHT Education Desk

Osmania University, Hyderabad will begin the registration process for TS LAWCET-2023 and TS PGLCET-2023 on March 2. The registration process for Telangana State Law Common Entrance Test-2023 and Telangana State PG Law Common Entrance Test - 2023 will end on April 6.

The TS LAWCET(3-YDC & 5-YDC) and TS PGLCET(LL.M.) examinations will be conducted on Thursday, May 25.

TS LAWCET, PGLCET 2023 registration fee:

For TS LAWCET 2023, the registration fee is 900 for OC & BCs and 600 for SC/ST & PH.

For TS PGLCET (LL. M.), the registration fee is 1100 for OC&BCs and 900 for SC/ST & PH.

TS LAWCET, PGLCET 2023: Know how to register

Visit the official website at lawcet.tsche.ac.in

Pay the application fee

Fill out the application form

Check payment statusDownload and take the print for future reference.

osmania university
