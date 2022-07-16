TS PECET 2022 last date to apply extended till July 30, details here

The Telangana State Council of Higher Education, TSCHE, has extended the last date for the submission of TS PECET 2022 application form. Candidates can apply till July 30 with out late fee. Candidates can apply online through the official website of TS PECET at pecet.tsche.ac.in.

The online Registration and Submission of Online Application form commenced from April 11. The TS PECET 2022 Physical Efficiency Test will be conducted on August 22.

TS PECET 2022: How to Apply

Visit the official website at pecet.tsche.ac.in

Pay the application fee

Fill the application form

Submit the application form and take print out for future reference.

A Common Entrance Test designated as Telangana State Physical Education Common Entrance Test (TS PECET - 2022) will be conducted by Mahatma Gandhi University for the academic year 2022-2023 for seeking Admission into B.P.Ed.(2 Years) and D.P.Ed. (2 Years) Courses. The Application form is for Common Entrance Test for the entry into the Physical Education courses.

