TS PGECET 2023 rank card released at pgecet.tsche.ac.in, get link

Telangana State Post Graduate Engineering Common Entrance Test (TS PGECET 2023) rank card released on June 8. Candidates who have appeared for the TS PGECET 2023 examination can check the rank card on the official website at pgecet.tsche.ac.in.
The TS PGECET 2023 was conducted from May 29 to June 1, 2023.
Direct link to check TS OGECET 2023 rank card
TS PGECET 2023 Result: Know how to check
Go to official website of TS PGECET at pgecet.tsche.ac.in.
On the homepage, click on the TS PGECET 2023 rank card link
Key in your login details
Your result will be displayed on the screen.
Check the result and download the page.
Take print for future reference.
