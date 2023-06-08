Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
TS PGECET 2023 rank card released at pgecet.tsche.ac.in, get link

ByHT Education Desk
Jun 08, 2023 04:49 PM IST

TS PGECET 2023 rank card available at pgecet.tsche.ac.in.

Telangana State Post Graduate Engineering Common Entrance Test (TS PGECET 2023) rank card released on June 8. Candidates who have appeared for the TS PGECET 2023 examination can check the rank card on the official website at pgecet.tsche.ac.in.

The TS PGECET 2023 was conducted from May 29 to June 1, 2023.

Direct link to check TS OGECET 2023 rank card

TS PGECET 2023 Result: Know how to check

Go to official website of TS PGECET at pgecet.tsche.ac.in.

On the homepage, click on the TS PGECET 2023 rank card link

Key in your login details

Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Check the result and download the page.

Take print for future reference.

