Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Competitive Exams / TS PGECET 2023 registration process to being from March 3, check details here

TS PGECET 2023 registration process to being from March 3, check details here

competitive exams
Published on Mar 01, 2023 05:12 PM IST

Telangana State Post Graduate Engineering Common Entrance Test (TS PGECET) registration process to begin on March 3

TS PGECET 2023 registration process to being from March 3
ByHT Education Desk

The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) will begin the registration process for Telangana State Post Graduate Engineering Common Entrance Test (TS PGECET) on March 3. Candidates will be able to apply online at pgecet.tsche.ac.in. The deadline for the submission of the application form is April 30.

The TS PGECET 2023 examination will be conducted from May 29 to June 1.

The registration fee is 1100 and for the SC /ST/ PWD candidates, the registration fee is 600. The hall tickets will be released on May 21.

Direct link to apply

TS PGECET 2023: Know how to register

Visit the official website at pgecet.tsche.ac.in

Pay the application fee

Fill out the application form

Upload all the required documents

Submit the form and take the print for future reference.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
Topics
telengana
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP