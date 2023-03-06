TS Police SI and ASI admit card 2023 released for March 11 examination, get link

Telangana State Level Police Recruitment Board (TSLPRB) has released the admit card for the Final Written Examinations for the posts of SCT SI (IT & CO) and SCT ASI (FPB). Candidates will be able to download the hall tickets from the official website tslprb.in.

The TS Police Final Written Examination for SI and ASI posts will be held on March 11.

“In the ongoing recruitment process, as per the schedule of Final Written Examinations released through Press Note dated 13th January 2023, the Written Examination of (Technical Papers) will be held for the Post of SCT SI (IT & CO) from 10 am to 1 pm and for the Post of SCT ASI (FPB) from 2.30 to 5.30 pm on 11th March 2023 in and around Hyderabad”, reads the official notification.

Direct link to download the admit card

TS Police SI Mains hall ticket 2023: Know how to download

Visit the official website at tslprb.in

On the homepage, click on ‘FWE HALL TICKET FOR SCT SI IT & CO / ASI FPB’

Log in using your Mobile Number and password

The TS Police SI Mains hall ticket will appear on the screen

Download the admit card and take the print for future reference.