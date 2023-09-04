Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
TS SET 2023: Last date to apply without late fee on telanganaset.org

ByHT Education Desk
Sep 04, 2023 10:49 AM IST

After this, candidates will be required to pay late fees to apply for the Telangana State Eligibility Test.

TS SET 2023: Osmania University will close the application process for Telangana State Eligibility Test or TS SET 2023 today, September 4, 2023. Candidates are yet to apply can submit their forms on telanganaset.org.

After this, candidates have to pay late fees to apply for TS SET 2023. Till September 10, the fee is 1,500+ registration fee.

With a late fee of 2000+ registration fee, forms can be submitted till September 18 and between September 19 and 24, the late fee is 3,000.

A window to edit applications will be provided on September 26 and 27.

TS SET hall tickets will be issued on October 10 and the exam will be held on October 28, 29 and 30.

Those who apply by today have to pay:

For OC category candidates : 2,000

For BC-A,BC-B,BC-C,BC-D,BC-E, EWS candidates : 1,500

For SC/ST/VH/OH/HI/Transgender : 1,000

For more information, candidates can visit the official website of the exam.

Direct link to apply for TS SET 2023.

