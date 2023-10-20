TS SET hall tickets today on telanganaset.org, steps to download

TSSET Hall Ticket 2023: Osmania University, Hyderabad will issue hall tickets of the Telangana State-State Eligibility Test (TS SET 2023) today, October 20. Once released, candidates can visit the examination website, telanganaset.org and download it. Live updates on TS SET hall tickets 2023.

TS SET hall tickets releasing today on telanganaset.org (PTI/For representation)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The application process for the examination without late fee closed on September 24 and the exam will be held on October 28, 29 and 30.

When released, candidates can download TS SET hall tickets using this link:

TS SET hall ticket download link.

These are the steps to follow:

Go to the website telanganaset.org. Open the admit card download link. Key in your credentials and login. Check and download the admit card.

Telangana SET is held at state-level to determine the eligibility for Professor and Lecturer posts in universities and colleges of the state.

TS SET will be conducted for general studies and 29 subjects in computer based mode in eight cities.

There are two papers in the exam, both on objective-type questions. The duration of each paper is 3 hours.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In paper 1, there are 50 compulsory questions carrying 2 marks each. Paper 2 has 100 questions carrying 2 marks each. Paper 2 will be on the subject selected by candidates. All questions in this paper will be compulsory and cover the entire syllabi.

Six per cent of the total candidates who appear in both papers will be declared eligible for assistant professorship, Osmania University said.