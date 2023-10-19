TS SET 2023 Hall Tickets Live Updates: Osmania University TSSET admit card releasing tomorrow
TS SET 2023 Hall Tickets Live Updates: Osmania University, Hyderabad will release TS SET 2023 Hall Tickets on October 20, 2023. Candidates who want to appear for Telangana State Eligibility Test can download the admit card through the official website of TS SET at telanganaset.org.
The TSSET examination will be conducted on October 28, 29 and 30, 2023 at various exam centres across the state. The Test will consist of two papers. Both the papers will consist of only objective type questions and will be held in 3 Hours of duration in one session. Paper I will consist of 50 objective type questions carrying 2 marks each and Paper 2 shall consist of 100 objective type compulsory questions each carrying 2 marks each.
Follow all the updates here:
- Oct 19, 2023 05:39 PM IST
TS SET Hall Tickets 2023: Know about selection process
The Eligibility for Assistant Professor will depend on the performance of the candidate in both the papers of SET in aggregate. The candidates who qualify the Test for eligibility for Assistant Professor will be governed by the rules and regulations for recruitment of Assistant Professor of the concerned Universities/Colleges/State Governments, as the case may be.
- Oct 19, 2023 05:35 PM IST
TS SET Hall Tickets: Exam details
- Oct 19, 2023 05:30 PM IST
TS SET 2023 Hall Tickets: List of websites
- Oct 19, 2023 05:26 PM IST
TS SET 2023: Why is exam conducted?
- Oct 19, 2023 05:23 PM IST
TS SET 2023 Hall Tickets: Pattern of exam
- Oct 19, 2023 05:20 PM IST
Telangana State Eligibility Test TS SET Hall Ticket: When was registration concluded?
As per the revised schedule, registration for the exam without late fee ended on August 29 and the last date to apply with late fee was September 24.
- Oct 19, 2023 05:16 PM IST
TS SET Hall Tickets 2023: Exam dates
- Oct 19, 2023 05:13 PM IST
TS SET Hall Tickets: Login credentials
Name of the candidate
Date of Birth
- Oct 19, 2023 05:10 PM IST
TS SET 2023 Hall Tickets: How to download
Visit the official website of TS SET at telanganaset.org.
Click on TS SET 2023 Hall Tickets available on the home page.
Enter the login details and click on submit.
Your admit card will be displayed on the screen.
Check the admit card and download the page.
Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.
- Oct 19, 2023 05:06 PM IST
TS SET 2023: Where to check for hall tickets?
- Oct 19, 2023 05:03 PM IST
TS SET Hall Ticket: Date and Time
Date: October 20, 2023
Time: Unknown