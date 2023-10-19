News / Education / Competitive Exams / TS SET 2023 Hall Tickets Live Updates: Osmania University TSSET admit card releasing tomorrow
Oct 19, 2023
TS SET 2023 Hall Tickets Live Updates: Osmania University will release TS SET admit card tomorrow. Follow the blog for updates.

TS SET 2023 Hall Tickets Live Updates: Osmania University, Hyderabad will release TS SET 2023 Hall Tickets on October 20, 2023. Candidates who want to appear for Telangana State Eligibility Test can download the admit card through the official website of TS SET at telanganaset.org.

The TSSET examination will be conducted on October 28, 29 and 30, 2023 at various exam centres across the state. The Test will consist of two papers. Both the papers will consist of only objective type questions and will be held in 3 Hours of duration in one session. Paper I will consist of 50 objective type questions carrying 2 marks each and Paper 2 shall consist of 100 objective type compulsory questions each carrying 2 marks each.

TS SET is a state-level exam to determine the eligibility for Professor and Lecturer posts in Telangana universities and colleges. The exam will be conducted for general studies and 29 subjects in computer based mode in eight cities. Follow the blog for latest updates on hall tickets, download link and other details.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Oct 19, 2023 05:39 PM IST

    TS SET Hall Tickets 2023: Know about selection process

    The Eligibility for Assistant Professor will depend on the performance of the candidate in both the papers of SET in aggregate. The candidates who qualify the Test for eligibility for Assistant Professor will be governed by the rules and regulations for recruitment of Assistant Professor of the concerned Universities/Colleges/State Governments, as the case may be.

  • Oct 19, 2023 05:35 PM IST

    TS SET Hall Tickets: Exam details

    The exam will be conducted for general studies and 29 subjects in computer based mode in eight cities.

  • Oct 19, 2023 05:30 PM IST

    TS SET 2023 Hall Tickets: List of websites

    telanganaset.org

  • Oct 19, 2023 05:26 PM IST

    TS SET 2023: Why is exam conducted?

    TS SET is a state-level exam to determine the eligibility for Professor and Lecturer posts in Telangana universities and colleges.

  • Oct 19, 2023 05:23 PM IST

    TS SET 2023 Hall Tickets: Pattern of exam

    The Test will consist of two papers. Both the papers will consist of only objective type questions and will be held in 3 Hours of duration in one session. Paper I will consist of 50 objective type questions carrying 2 marks each and Paper 2 shall consist of 100 objective type compulsory questions each carrying 2 marks each.

  • Oct 19, 2023 05:20 PM IST

    Telangana State Eligibility Test TS SET Hall Ticket: When was registration concluded?

    As per the revised schedule, registration for the exam without late fee ended on August 29 and the last date to apply with late fee was September 24.

  • Oct 19, 2023 05:16 PM IST

    TS SET Hall Tickets 2023: Exam dates

    The TSSET examination will be conducted on October 28, 29 and 30, 2023 at various exam centres across the state.

  • Oct 19, 2023 05:13 PM IST

    TS SET Hall Tickets: Login credentials

    Name of the candidate

    Date of Birth

  • Oct 19, 2023 05:10 PM IST

    TS SET 2023 Hall Tickets: How to download

    Visit the official website of TS SET at telanganaset.org.

    Click on TS SET 2023 Hall Tickets available on the home page.

    Enter the login details and click on submit.

    Your admit card will be displayed on the screen.

    Check the admit card and download the page.

    Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

  • Oct 19, 2023 05:06 PM IST

    TS SET 2023: Where to check for hall tickets?

    TS SET 2023 hall tickets will be released tomorrow, October 20, 2023. The TS SET admit card can be checked and downloaded through the official website of TS SET at telanganaset.org.

  • Oct 19, 2023 05:03 PM IST

    TS SET Hall Ticket: Date and Time

    Date: October 20, 2023

    Time: Unknown

