TS TET 2023 admit card releasing on September 9 at tstet.cgg.gov.in

The Department of School Education, Telangana will release the admit card for the Telangana State Teachers Eligibility Test (TS TET) 2023 tomorrow, September 9. Candidates who will appear for the TS TET 2023 examination can download the admit card from the official website at tstet.cgg.gov.in.

TS-TET- 2023 examination is scheduled to be held on September 15. The application process commenced on August 2 and the deadline for the submission of the application form is August 16.

“In case any candidate could not download the Hall ticket she/he should contact the Director, SCERT & Ex-officio Director, TET, Hyderabad between 10.30 AM and 5.00 PM on all working days between 09.09.2023 to 14.09.2023 in person only giving details of the journal number of the fee paid, candidate ID of the application submitted, a copy of the printout of the Application form and one photograph (same photograph as pasted on the application form). Request for issue of duplicate Hall Ticket will not be entertained after the examination in any case” reads the official notification.

TS TET 2023 admit card: Know how to

Visit the official website tstet.cgg.gov.in

On the homepage, Click on the TS TET 2023 admit card link

Key in your login details and submit

Check and download the admit card

Take a printout for future reference