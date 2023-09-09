TS TET 2023 Hall Tickets released at tstet.cgg.gov.in, download link here

The Department of School Education, Government of Telangana has released TS TET 2023 Hall Tickets on September 9, 2023. Candidates who want to appear for Telangana State Teachers Eligibility Test can download the admit card through the official site of TS TET at tstet.cgg.gov.in.

The TS TET examination will be conducted in two shifts- first shift from 9:30 and 12:00 and second shift from 2:30 and 5:00 pm. To download the hall ticket, candidates can follow the steps given below.

TS TET 2023 Hall Tickets: How to download

Visit the official site of TS TET at tstet.cgg.gov.in.

Click on TS TET 2023 Hall Tickets link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Your admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Check the admit card and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

“In case any candidate could not download the Hall ticket she/he should contact the Director, SCERT & Ex-officio Director, TET, Hyderabad between 10.30 AM and 5.00 PM on all working days between 09.09.2023 to 14.09.2023 in person only giving details of the journal number of the fee paid, candidate ID of the application submitted, a copy of the printout of the Application form and one photograph (same photograph as pasted on the application form). Request for issue of duplicate Hall Ticket will not be entertained after the examination in any case” reads the official notification.

