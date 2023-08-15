TS TET 2023: Registration ends on August 16 at tstet.cgg.gov.in, direct link here

The Department of School Education, Government of Telangana will end the registration process for TS TET 2023 on August 16, 2023. All the interested candidates can apply for Telangana State Teachers Eligibility Test through the official site of TSTET at tstet.cgg.gov.in.

TS TET 2023: Registration ends on August 16 at tstet.cgg.gov.in

The registration process was started on August 2, 2023. The examination will be conducted on September 15, 2023. The admit card will be released on September 9, 2023. The TS TET examination will be conducted in two shifts- first shift from 9:30 and 12:00 and second shift from 2:30 and 5:00.

TS TET 2023: How to apply

To apply for the examination, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official site of TSTET at tstet.cgg.gov.in.

Click on TS TET 2023 apply online link available on the home page.

Enter the registration details and login to the account.

Once done, click on submit.

Fill in the application form and make the payment of application fees.

Upload the necessary documents and click on submit.

Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

For paper, I, paper II, or both (paper I and paper II), the application fee is ₹400. The application fees should be paid online. For more related details candidates can check the official site of TS TET.