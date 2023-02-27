TSPSC admit card out for AE, Technical Officer and other posts at tspsc.gov.in

Telangana State Public Service Commission released the admit card for the post of Assistant Engineer, Municipal Assistant Engineer, Technical Officer & Junior Technical Officer in Various Engineering Departments on February 27. Candidates can download the admit card from the official website at www.tspsc.gov.in.

The written examination is scheduled to be held for the post of Assistant Engineer, Municipal Assistant Engineer, Technical Officer & Junior Technical Officer in Various Engineering Departments on March 5 in the forenoon and afternoon session. The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 833 vacancies in the organisation.

Direct link to download admit card

TPSC Admit card 2023: Know how to download

Visit the official website of TPSC at www.tspsc.gov.in

On the homepage, click on the admit card link

Key in your login details

Your admit card will be displayed on the screen

Download the admit card and take the print for future reference.