TSPSC admit cards for JA and SA exams to be released on Aug 31, how to download

TSPSC admit card to be released tomorrow for the post of Senior Assistant (SA) and Junior assistant (JA) at tspsc.gov.in
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON AUG 30, 2021 08:40 PM IST
TSPSC admit card to be released tomorrow for the post of JA and SA

Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) will release the admit cards for the post of Senior Assistant (SA) and Junior Assistant (JA) cum Typist in P.V. Narsimha Rao Telangana Veterinary University and Junior Assistant cum Typist in Professor Jayashankar Telangana State Agriculture University on August 31.

Candidates can download the admit card from the official website at tspsc.gov.in.

The official website of TSPSC reads,” Hall ticket for written test for the post of Senior Assistant and Junior Assistant cum Typist in P.V. Narsimha Rao Telangana Veterinary University and Junior Assistant cum Typist in Professor Jayashankar Telangana State Agricultural University vide Notification No.03/2021, which will be held on 06/09/2021, can download their Hall tickets on Commission’s website www.tspsc.gov.in from 31/08/2021 onwards”.

The examination will be conducted on September 6.

How to download the TSPSC admit card

Visit the official website of TSPSC at www.tspsc.gov.in

On the homepage click on the link given to download the admit card

Click on the link and Key in the credentials

Your admit card will be displayed on the screen

Keep the hard copy of the same for future reference

