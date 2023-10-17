TSPSC AE hall ticket 2023 today on tspsc.gov.in, Mechanical Engg exam postponed

Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) is going to release hall tickets for the Assistant Engineer (AE) recruitment exam admit cards today, October 17. Candidates who will appear in the exam can download it from the official website of the commission, tspsc.gov.in.

TSPSC AE hall ticket 2023 today on tspsc.gov.in (Representational image)(Unsplash)

The exam is scheduled for October 20.

“The candidates who have applied for the post of Assistant Engineers, Municipal Assistant Engineer, Technical officer & Junior Technical Officer in various Engineering Departments…are hereby informed that the Hall Tickets for AE Computer Based Recruitment Test (CBRT) Examination Scheduled to be held on 20/10/2023 (Electrical & Electronics Engineering) in both sessions will be made available in the Commission’s Website, https://www.tspsc.gov.in from 17/10/2023 for the purpose of downloading and the same facility will be available till 45 minutes prior to the commencement of Examination,” the notice reads.

The commission furthered informed that the Mechanical Engineering exam scheduled for October 20 forenoon and afternoon has been postponed and will now be held on October 26 due to “logistic issues”.

The commission has also released mock tests for the exam. Use the link below to take it.

TSPSC mock test.

Candidates should, after downloading their admit cards, check and ensure that all personal details such as name, photo and signature are printed correctly. Any error on admit cards should be reported to the commission immediately.

Further, they should read all the instructions given on the hall tickets and follow it on the exam day.