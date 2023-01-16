TSPSC AEE Hall Tickets 2023 released at tspsc.gov.in, download link here

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
competitive exams
Published on Jan 16, 2023 04:12 PM IST

TSPSC AEE Hall Tickets 2023 has been released. Candidates can download the admit card through the direct link given below.

ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

Telangana State Public Service Commission has released TSPSC AEE Hall Tickets 2023. Candidates who will appear for the Assistant Executive Engineers examination can download the admit card through the official site of TSPSC at tspsc.gov.in.

The written examination will be conducted on January 22, 2023 at various exam centres across the state. Candidates can download the admit card through these simple steps given below.

Direct link to download TSPSC AEE Hall Tickets 2023

TSPSC AEE Hall Tickets 2023: How to download

  • Visit the official site of TSPSC at tspsc.gov.in.
  • Click on TSPSC AEE Hall Tickets 2023 link available on the home page.
  • Enter the login details and click on submit.
  • Your admit card will be displayed on the screen.
  • Check the admit card and download the page.
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The application process was started on September 22 and the last date to apply for the posts was till October 14, 2022. The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 1540 vacancies for the post of Assistant Executive Engineers. For more related details candidates can check the official site of TSPSC.

