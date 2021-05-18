TSPSC Assistants Recruitment 2021: Registration date extended for 127 posts

Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) has once again extended the last date to apply for the posts of Senior Assistant and Junior Assistant-cum-Typist in P.V. Narsimha Rao TelanganaVeterinary University and Junior Assistant cum Typist in Professor Jayashankar Telangana State Agriculture University.

According to the latest notification issued by TNPSC, the last date to apply for the above-mentioned posts is May 31st. Earlier the last date for the submission of online application form was May 20.

The official notification reads, “It is hereby informed that lockdown imposed across the State of Telangana from 12.5.2021 to 21.5.2021, Hence, the submission of online application for the above said posts has been extended up to 31.5.2021”.

This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 127 seats out of which 15 vacancies are for the post of Senior Assistant in P.V. Narasimha Rao Veterinary University and 10 for the post of Junior Assistant Cum Typist in P.V. Narsimha Rao Veterinary University and 102 are for the post of Junior Assistant Cum Typist in Professor Jayashankar Telangana State Agriculture University.

Age limit: Minimum 18 years and Maximum 34 years as on July 1, 2021.

Application process :

Before applying for the posts, candidates shall register themselves on the One Time Registration (OTR) through the Official Website of TSPSC. Those who have registered in OTR already shall apply by login to their profile using their TSPSC ID and Date of Birth as provided in OTR. (check details in notification)

Candidates can apply after checking the eligibility criteria, Pay Scale, and other details on the official website of TSPSC.