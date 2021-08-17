Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Competitive Exams / UBTER JEEP admit card released at ubtejeep.co.in, direct link
competitive exams

UBTER JEEP admit card released at ubtejeep.co.in, direct link

UBTER JEEP admit card 2021 released at ubtejeep.co.in, direct link. UBTER JEEP 2021 exam will be held on August 28 and 29.
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON AUG 17, 2021 02:46 PM IST
UBTER JEEP admit card released at ubtejeep.co.in, direct link here(Arvind Yadav/HT PHOTO)

Uttrakhand Board of Technical Education has released the UBTER JEEP 2021 admit card on the official website. All the candidates who have applied for UBTER JEEP 2021 can download the admit card from the official website at ubtejeep.co.in.

The UBTER JEEP 2021 exam will be held on August 28 and 29 and the result will be declared on September 2.

Direct link to download the UBTER JEEP 2021 exam admit card

UBTER JEEP 2021: How to download the admit card

Visit the official website of UBTER JEEP at http://www.ubtejeep.co.in/

On the homepage click on the link that reads ‘DOWNLOAD JEEP ADMIT CARD FROM 17-AUG-2021’

A new page will be displayed on the screen

Click on download the admit card

Select the group name

Key in your credentials and click on the search

Your UBTER JEEP 2021 admit card will be released on the screen

Check and keep the copy of the same for future reference.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
ubter jeep ubter
TRENDING NEWS

This smartphone charger manicure is straight out of the future. Watch

PV Sindhu tweets about sharing ice cream with PM Modi. Seen it yet?

Harsh Goenka’s post on WFH work-life balance gets netizen's nods of approval

He didn’t want a cat, this is what happened when a stray adopted him. Watch
TRENDING TOPICS
Afghanistan Crisis
India vs England
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Ananda Kannan
Kareena Kapoor
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP