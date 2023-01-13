UCEED and CEED 2023 admit card releasing on Jan 13, Know how to download

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Published on Jan 13, 2023 01:04 PM IST

Undergraduate Common Entrance Exam for Design (UCEED) and Common Entrance Exam for Design (CEED) 2023 admit card releasing today, Jan 13.

ByHT Education Desk

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Bombay will release the admit card for Undergraduate Common Entrance Exam for Design (UCEED) and Common Entrance Exam for Design (CEED) 2023 today on Friday, January 13. Candidates can download the admit card through the official website at www.uceed.iitb.ac.in.

The CEED and UCEED 2023 examinations will be conducted on Sunday, January 22 from 9 am to 12 noon.

UCEED and CEED 2023 examinations will be conducted in the following cities Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Bhopal, Bhubaneswar, Chandigarh, Chennai, Dehradun, Delhi, Ernakulam, Guwahati, Hyderabad, Jaipur, Kolkata, Kozhikode, Lucknow, Mumbai, Nagpur, Panaji, Patna, Pune, Raipur, Thiruvananthapuram, Thrissur, and Visakhapatnam.

Know how to download the CEED 2023 admit card

Visit the official website at ceed.iitb.ac.in

On the homepage, look for the CEED 2023 admit card

Key in your credentials and log in

Your CEED 2023 admit card will be displayed on the screen

Check and take the print for future reference.

Know how to download the UCEED 2023 admit card

Go to the official website at ceed.iitb.ac.in

Key in your login details

Your CEED 2023 admit card will be displayed on the screen

Download and take the print for future reference.

