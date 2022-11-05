Home / Education / Competitive Exams / UCEED, CEED 2023: Registration date extended till November 9

UCEED, CEED 2023: Registration date extended till November 9

competitive exams
Published on Nov 05, 2022 02:02 PM IST

IIT Bombay has again extended the last date to fill out the CEED 2023 and UCEED application till November 9.

ByHT Education Desk

The deadline to submit the CEED 2023 and UCEED application forms has once more been extended by the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay till November 4. Interested applicants who have not yet submitted an application form can do so on ceed.iitb.ac.in or uceed.iitb.ac.in.

Previously, the last date for the submission of application form is November 4.

Here's the direct link to apply

The registration fee is 1800 for all women candidates and SC/ST/ PwD candidates. For all other candidates the application fee is 3600 .

CEED, UCEED 2023 registration: How to apply

Visit the official websites of UCEED at uceed.iitb.ac.in

On the homepage, click on the registration portal link

Now, click on registration button

Register and proceed with the application

Fill all the required details, upload documents

Pay the CEED, UCEED registration fee

Submit and take print for future reference.

