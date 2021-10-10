UGC NET 2021 postponed, new exam dates soon: NTA

The UGC NET 2021 which was scheduled to begin on October 17 has been postponed, the national testing agency (NTA) said on Saturday. The exam has been postponed as it is clashing with other major exams, the NTA has said. Before this, on September 3, the NTA had postponed the exam citing the same reason.

“Several requests have been received from candidates regarding the clash with some other major examinations. Hence NTA has decided to postpone the UGCNET December 2020 and June 2021 cycles to subsequent dates which will be announced shortly,” the NTA has informed candidates through an official notification.

“Candidates are advised to regularly visit NTA website(s) www.nta.ac.in, https://ugcnet.nta.nic.in for the latest updates regarding the examination. For any queries or /clarifications, candidates can call NTA Help Desk at 011 40759000 or write to NTA at ugcnet@nta.ac.in,” it has added.

This time, the NTA will hold two sessions of the UGC NET, December 2020 and June 2021 sessions, together in order to regularize the exam cycle which has been disturbed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

