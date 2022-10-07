UGC NET 2022 exam city information slip released for October 11 papers

National Testing Agency (NTA) has published exam city information slip of the UGC NET 2022 exam scheduled for October 11. Candidates can download it from nta.ac.in and ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

On October 11, UGC NET will be held for the following papers: Public Administration (shift 1), Political Science (shifts 1 and 2), Anthropology (shift 2) and Music (shift 2).

UGC NET exam city slips can be downloaded using application number and date of birth.

Candidates should note that exam city information slips are not same as admit cards.

“The candidates may please note that this is NOT the Admit Card for the examination. This is only an Advance Intimation of the Exam City Allotted where the Examination Centre will be located, to facilitate the candidates,” NTA said.

“In case any candidate faces difficulty in downloading/ checking the Examination City Intimation Slip, he/she can send e-mail at ugcnet@nta.ac.in. The notification regarding Intimation for Allotment of Examination City for remaining subject(s) will be displayed on NTA website(s), in due course. Candidates are advised to visit NTA Official website: https://ugcnet.nta.nic.in/, for latest updates,” it added.

NTA has also published UGC NET admit cards for exams scheduled for October 8 and 10. Aspirants can download it from the said website.