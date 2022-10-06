UGC NET admit card for October 8, 10 exams out at ugcnet.nta.nic.in, direct link

UGC NET Admit Card 2022: National Testing Agency (NTA) has released admit cards for the 4th phase of UGC NET December 2021, June 2022 (merged cycles) scheduled for October 8 and 10. Candidates who will appear in these exams can go to ugcnet.nta.nic.in and download it.

UGC NET admit cards can be downloaded after logging in with application number and date of birth.

On October 8, UGC NET will be held in the morning shift for the Computer Science and Applications paper in the morning shift and for Economics, Rural Economics, Co-operation, Demography, Development Planning, Development Studies, Econometrics, Applied Economics, Development Economics, Business Economics subjects in the second shift.

On October 10, the exam will be held for the History paper in both shifts.

"In case of any difficulty in downloading the Admit Card, candidates may

contact the NTA Help Desk at 011-40759000/011-6922770 or write to NTA

at ugcnet@nta.ac.in