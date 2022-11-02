Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
UGC NET 2022 final answer key released, result soon on ugcnet.nta.nic.in

Published on Nov 02, 2022 02:01 PM IST

UGC NET 2022 final answer key released on ugcnet.nta.nic.in. Results are expected soon.

UGC NET 2022 final answer key released, result soon on ugcnet.nta.nic.in (File image)
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

National Testing Agency (NTA) has published final answer key of UGC NET 2022 and next, the agency will declare results of the test on its official website. UGC NET result 2022 live updates.

UGC NET final answer key can be viewed on ugcnet.nta.nic.in. Result of the test, in addition to the exam website, will also be available on ntaresults.nic.in.

The window to raise objections to provisional answer key of UGC NET December 2021 and June 2022 exams was closed on October 26. The final key has been prepared after reviewing feedback sent by candidates. There is no provision to challenge the final key. The final key is used for calculating marks and declaring results.

Direct link to download UGC NET 2022 final answer key

How to check UGC NET 2022 final key

  1. Go to ugcnet.nta.nic.in.
  2. On the home page, open the link to check the final answer key.
  3. Download the PDF file and calculate your marks.

The exam was conducted between July-October, in multiple shifts and phases. When declared, candidates can check UGC NET result using their application number and date of birth.

