UGC NET Result 2022 Live: Updates on NTA UGC NET results at ugcnet.nta.nic.in

Updated on Nov 02, 2022 12:59 PM IST

UGC NET Result 2022 Live Updates: UGC NET results will be announced by NTA on ugcnet.nta.nic.in, ntaresults.nic.in. 

UGC NET Result 2022 Live: Updates on NTA UGC NET results at ugcnet.nta.nic.in
UGC NET Result 2022 Live: Updates on NTA UGC NET results at ugcnet.nta.nic.in(HT File)
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

UGC NET Result 2022 Live Updates: National Testing Agency (NTA) is going to declare result of University Grants Commission-National Eligibility Test (UGC NET) December and June exam soon. UGC NET 2022 result will be available on NTA websites, ugcnet.nta.nic.in and ntaresults.nic.in. 

NTA has already released provisional answer key of the test and the window to send feedback was closed on October 26. The final answer key will be published ahead of results. 

The final answer key is used to calculate results and based on candidates' feedback, changes, if required, will be displayed on the final key. 

To check UGC NET result 2022, candidates have to login with their application number and date of birth. Follow this blog for more updates on result date and time. 

Follow all the updates here:

  • Nov 02, 2022 12:59 PM IST

    UGC NET result 2022: How to check 

    Visit the official site of UGC NET at ugcnet.nta.nic.in. 

    Click on UGC NET result 2022 link available on the home page. 

    Enter the login details and click on submit. 

    Your admit card will be displayed on the screen. 

    check the admit card and download the page. 

    Keep a hard copy of the same for further need. 

  • Nov 02, 2022 12:49 PM IST

    UGC NET: Result releasing soon 

    UGC NET result is expected to release soon. The result when released will be available to candidates on the official site of UGC NET at ugcnet.nta.nic.in and ntaresults.nic.in. 

  • Nov 02, 2022 12:19 PM IST

    UGC NET 2022 result: Who are eligible for JRF?

    To be considered for ‘JRF and Assistant Professor’ and for ‘Assistant Professor’ positions, candidates must have appeared in both papers and secured at least 40% aggregate marks in both papers taken together (35% for SC, ST, OBC-NCL, PwD and third gender).

  • Nov 02, 2022 12:03 PM IST

    UGC NET result 2022: Final answer key ahead of results

    NTA will publish the final answer key of UGC NET before announcing results. The final answer key is used for calculation of marks and unlike the provisional key, candidates are not allowed to raise objections to it. 

  • Nov 02, 2022 11:52 AM IST

    How to check UGC NET result 2022

    1. Visit ugcnet.nta.nic.in or ntaresults.nic.in.
    2. Click on the link to check scorecards of UGC NET Dec 2021 and June 2022 merged cycles. 
    3. On the login page, enter your application number and date of birth. 
    4. Submit and check scorecard. Save a copy for later use. 
  • Nov 02, 2022 11:43 AM IST

    Where to check UGC NET 2022 result

    Once published, candidates can check UGC NET result on ugcnet.nta.nic.in and ntaresults.nic.in. 

  • Nov 02, 2022 11:42 AM IST

    UGC NET result 2022 date and time

    National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to declare UGC NET June 2022 and December 2021 merged cycles results soon. The date and time for UGC NET result has been confirmed officially.

