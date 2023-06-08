UGC NET 2023: Exam city intimation slip released for Phase I exam at ugcnet.nta.nic.in

National Testing Agency (NTA) released the University Grants Commission-National Eligibility Test (UGC NET 2023) exam city intimation slip 2023 for phase 1 exams on June 8. Candidates who will appear for the UGC NET June 2023 Phase-I exam can download the exam city intimation slip from the official website at ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

Candidates can download their Examination City Intimation Slip using their Application No. and Date of Birth.

The UGC NET June 2023 Phase-I Examination will be conducted from June 13 to June 17, 2023.

UGC NET 2023: Know how to download exam city intimation slip

Visit the official website at ugcnet.nta.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the “UGC – NET June 2023 City intimation”

Key in your login details

Your UGC NET 2023 phase I exam city intimation slip will be displayed on the screen

Download and take the print for future reference.