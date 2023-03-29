UGC NET 2023 Result: How to check scores at ugcnet.nta.nic.in

National Testing Agency, NTA will release UGC NET 2023 Result likely soon. The UGC NET results can be checked by all appeared candidates on the official site of UGC NET at ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

UGC NET 2023 Result: How to check scores

The answer key was released by the Agency on March 23, 2023. The objection window was active till March 25, 2023.

The UGC NET December 2022 was held in five phases for 83 subjects over 16 days in 32 shifts at 663 centres across the country. This time, a total of 8,34,537 candidates appeared in the exam. The test took place from February 21 to March 16, 2023. All the appeared candidates can check their results through these simple steps given below.

UGC NET 2023 Result: How to check scores

Visit the official site of UGC NET at ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

Click on UGC NET 2023 Result link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Check the result and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Along with the results, the final answer key will also be released by the Agency. For more related details candidates can check the official site of UGC NET.