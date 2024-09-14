UGC NET 2024 Answer Key: Objection window date extended till September 14, raise objections at ugcnet.nta.ac.in

The National Testing Agency, NTA, has extended the UGC NET 2024 Answer Key objection window date to 11.50 p.m. on September 14, 2024. Candidates can raise objections against the answer key through the official website of NTA UGC at ugcnet.nta.ac.in. UGC NET 2024 Answer Key: Objection window date extended till September 14

Along with the objection window, the last date for paying the processing fee has also been extended to today, September 14, 2024.

The processing fee to raise objections against the answer key is ₹200/- per question challenged.

Candidates who want to raise objections against the answer key can pay the processing fee through credit card/ debit card/ net banking/ UPI payment modes. No challenge will be entertained without receipt of the processing fee, and challenges will not be accepted through any other mode.

The candidates' challenges will be verified by the panel of subject experts. If the challenge is found correct, the Agency will revise the answer key. The result will be prepared and declared based on the revised Final Answer Key. No individual candidate will be informed about the acceptance/non-acceptance of his/her challenge. The key will be finalized by the experts after the challenge.

UGC NET 2024 Answer Key: How to raise objections

To challenge the answer key, candidates can follow the steps given below.