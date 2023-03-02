UGC NET Admit Card 2022 for Phase 3 out at ugcnet.nta.nic.in, download link here

National Testing Agency, NTA has released UGC NET Admit Card 2022 for Phase 3 on March 1, 2023. Candidates who will appear for the Phase 3 examination can download the admit card through the official site of NTA UGC NET at ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

The Agency is conducting UGC NET December 2022, Phase-III for 08 subjects between March 3 to March 6, 2023. As per the official notice, candidates are advised to download their Admit Card of UGC NET December 2022 cycle (using their Application No. and Date of Birth) along with the undertaking and go through the instructions contained therein.

Direct link to download UGC NET Admit Card 2022 for Phase 3

UGC NET Admit Card 2022 for Phase 3: Steps to download

To download the admit card, candidates can follow these simple steps given below.

Visit the official site of UGC NET at ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

Click on UGC NET Admit Card 2022 for Phase 3 link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Your admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Check the admit card and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

For more related details candidates can check the official site of UGC NET.