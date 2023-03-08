UGC NET Admit Card 2022 for Phase IV soon at ugcnet.nta.nic.in, notice here

National Testing Agency, NTA will release UGC NET Admit Card 2022 for Phase IV soon. Candidates who will appear for UGC NET December 2022, Phase-IV examination can download the admit card through the official site of UGC NET at ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The Phase IV examination will be conducted for 4 subjects on March 11 to March 12, 2023. On March 11, the exam will be conducted form Sociology, Computer Science and Applications and on March 12, the exam will be conducted for Law, Management (including Business Admn. Mgt./Marketing / Marketing Mgt. / Industrial Relations and Personnel Mgt. / Personnel Mgt. / Financial Mgt. /Co-operative Management).

Candidates are advised to download their Admit Card of UGC NET December 2022 cycle (using their Application No. and Date of Birth) from the official site of UGC NET. To download the admit card, candidates can follow these simple steps given below.

UGC NET Admit Card 2022: How to download

Visit the official site of UGC NET at ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

Click on UGC NET Admit Card 2022 link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Your admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Check the admit card and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Official Notice Here

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON