UGC NET Admit Card 2022: How and when to download hall tickets

UGC NET 2022: The second phase of UGC NET December 2021 and June 2022 merged cycles is scheduled for September 20 to 30 and the National Testing Agency will soon issue admit cards for it on ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

As per official information, ahead of admit cards, the agency will release advanced city information slip of the exam on September 13. After that, admit cards will be issued on September 16.

“…it is hereby informed that the City of the Examination Centre for this Examination will be displayed on 13 September 2022, and the Admit Cards will be displayed on 16 September 2022 to the concerned candidates online. In case any candidate faces difficulty in downloading/checking the Examination City Intimation Slip or Admit Card in due course, he/she can contact on 011-40759000 or e-mail at ugcnet@nta.ac.in,” reads a notice by NTA.

Once released, students can download UGC-NET admit cards using their application number and date of birth.

How to download UGC NET admit card 2022

Go to the official website of UGC NET, ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

Under the candidate activity tab, find the link to download admit card.

Login by entering the asked details.

Download the admit card and take printout.