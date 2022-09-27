UGC NET Admit Card 2022 released for Phase II exam, download link here

National Testing Agency, NTA has released UGC NET Admit Card 2022 released for Phase II exam. The admit card for UGC NET December 2021 & June 2022 (merged Cycles) Phase 2 examination is available to candidates on the official site of UGC NET at ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

The examination is scheduled to be conducted on September 29, 2022. Candidates who will appear for the Phase 2 examination can check and download the admit card through these simple steps given below.

UGC NET Admit Card 2022: How to download

Visit the official site of UGC NET at ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

Click on UGC NET Admit Card 2022 link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Your admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Check the admit card and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

As per the official notice, in case of some of candidates who have opted for Commerce subject, the Admit Cards indicating details of their centres will be released later on as their exams have been scheduled after 30 September. Such candidates will find ‘zzzzzzz’ in the column of name of exam centre in their Admit Card.

