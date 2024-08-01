UGC NET Admit Card 2024 Live: Exam city slip expected soon on ugcnet.nta.ac.in

UGC NET Admit Card 2024 Live: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to issue admit cards for the re-examination of UGC NET 2024 soon. When released, candidates can download it from ugcnet.nta.ac.in. The exam will be held from August 21 to Septembr 4. Ahead of admit cards, the agency will release exam city slips for the UGC NET August exam. ...Read More

The exam city slip will mention the name of the place in which the candidates' exam centres will be located. The name of the exam centre, exam date, time and other details will be shared on the admit cards.

The UGC NET re-examination will be held online as a computer based test (CBT).

On June 18, the UGC NET exam was held in pen-and-paper mode, which was later cancelled by the Education Ministry.

“The UGC NET June 2024 Cycle examination was earlier held in Pen & paper (offline) mode. However, it will now be held in the Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode,” the NTA said in the notification for the revised date.

All previous editions of the UGC NET examination for assistant professorship, Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) and PhD admissions were held in the CBT mode. Deviating from the convention, the NTA conducted the June exam in pen and paper mode.

The registration and participation of candidates in the UGC NET examination went up during the June exam. As many as 11,21,225 candidates had applied for the exam compared to 9,45,872 registered candidates in December 2023.

A total of 9,08,580 appeared for the June exam, recording an overall attendance of around 81 per cent.

Check the latest updates on UGC NET admit card and exam city slip here.