UGC NET admit cards: Direct link to download hall tickets at ugcnet.nta.nic.in

UGC NET admit cards: National Testing Agency (NTA) releases admit cards for UGC NET December 2020 and June 2021 cycles.
UGC NET admit cards: The admit cards have been released for exams scheduled on November 20 and 21.(ugcnet.nta.nic.in)
Published on Nov 15, 2021 05:03 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com

UGC NET admit cards: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the admit cards for University Grants Commission (UGC) National Eligibility Test (NET) December 2020 and June 2021 cycles. The admit cards have been released for exams scheduled on November 20 and 21. Candidates who have to appear in the examinations can download their admit cards on the official website at ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

The examination for the UGC-NET December 2020 and June 2021 cycles is scheduled to be held on November 20, 21, 22, 24, 25, 26, 29. 30, December 1, 3, 4 and 5.

As per official notice, admit card is available for the exam dates 20th and 21st November, 2021 only.

Direct link to download UGC Net admit cards

How to download UGC Net admit cards:

Visit the official website of UGC NET NTA at ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

Click on the link that reads, “Download Admit Card for UGC-NET December 2020 and June 2021 cycles”

Submit application number, date of birth and security pin

The admit card will appear on the screen

Download the admit card and take its print out for future use.

ugc net december hall ticket
