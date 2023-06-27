UGC NET Answer Key 2023: How to download provisional answer key at ugcnet.nta.nic.in

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi
Jun 27, 2023 05:38 PM IST

UGC NET Answer Key 2023 will be released in due course of time. Candidates can follow the steps to download provisional answer key given below.

National Testing Agency, NTA will release UGC NET Answer Key 2023 in due course of time. The University Grants Commission, UGC NET provisional answer key will be available to candidates on the official site of UGC NET at ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

The Phase 2 examination was conducted on June 19, 20, 21 and 22, 2023. To download the admit card, candidates can follow the steps given below.

UGC NET Answer Key 2023: How to download provisional answer key

  • Visit the official site of UGC NET at ugcnet.nta.nic.in.
  • Click on UGC NET Answer Key 2023 link available on the home page.
  • Enter the login details and click on submit.
  • Your answer key will be displayed on the screen.
  • Check the answer key and download the page.
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The objection window will also open along with the release of provisional answer key. The Agency will provide a duration of 2-3 days to raise objections against the answer key. Candidates will have to make a payment of a required amount as processing fees for each question the objection is raised.

Once the objection window closes, the result will be declared along with the final answer key. For more related details candidates can check the official site of UGC NET.

