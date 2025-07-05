UGC NET Answer Key 2025 News Live Updates: Where to check provisional key, responses, question papers when out

UGC NET Answer Key 2025 News Live Updates: The National Testing Agency (NTA) conducted the University Grants Commission (UGC) National Eligibility Test (NET) 2025 in June and will release the answer key next. When released, candidates can download the UGC NET June answer key from ugcnet.nta.ac.in. Along with the UGC NET answer key, NTA will also release question papers and display candidates' responses on the official website. ...Read More

Candidates will be required to use their application numbers and dates of birth to download these.

The UGC NET June exam was held on June 25, 26, 27, 28, and 29. It was held in two shifts: from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. and from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

The question papers consisted of two sections, both objective-type, multiple-choice questions.

UGC NET answer key 2025: How to check the provisional key when released

Go to the official website, ugcnet.nta.ac.in Open the provisional answer key download link Enter your login details Submit and download the answer key.

After releasing the provisional answer key, NTA will invite objections from candidates on the payment of a non-refundable fee. Subject experts will review the objections, and if found valid, the final answer key will be revised accordingly.