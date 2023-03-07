Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
UGC NET December 2022: Phase V advance exam city link out at ugcnet.nta.nic.in

Published on Mar 07, 2023 12:13 PM IST

UGC NET December 2022 Phase 5 advance exam city link has been activated on the official website. The link to check the exam city is given below.

ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

National Testing Agency, NTA has activated UGC NET December 2022 Phase V advance exam city link on March 7, 2023. The advance intimation for allotment of exam city is available on the official site of UGC NET at ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

As per the official notice, the advance intimation for allotment of examination city for UGC NET December 2022 [Phase V, 09 Subjects] scheduled to be held between 13 March 2023 and 15 March 2023 has been activated. The candidates are required to check/download their Examination City Intimation Slip of UGC NET December 2022, Phase-V (using their Application No. and Date of Birth) from the website.

Direct link to check UGC NET December 2022: Phase V advance exam city 

UGC NET December 2022: How to check Phase V advance exam city link

To check the exam city, candidates can follow these simple steps given below.

  • Visit the official site of UGC NET at ugcnet.nta.nic.in.
  • Click on UGC NET December 2022 Phase V advance exam city link available on the home page.
  • Enter the login details and click on submit.
  • Check the exam city and download the page.
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

In case any candidate faces difficulty in downloading/checking the Examination City Intimation Slip for UGC NET December 2022- Phase V, he/she can contact on 011-40759000 or e-mail at ugcnet@nta.ac.in.

Official Notice Here 

