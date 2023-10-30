Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
UGC NET December 2023 registration closes tomorrow, apply on ugcnet.nta.nic.in

ByHT Education Desk
Oct 30, 2023 03:04 PM IST

UGC NET December 2023: Candidates can apply for the examination and make payment of the fee up to 11:59 pm of the deadline on ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will close the extended application window of the University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test (UGC NET December 2023) tomorrow, October 31. Candidates can apply for the examination and make payment of the fee up to 11:59 pm on ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

Previously, the application deadline was October 28 which was extended considering representations received from candidates, NTA said.

As per revised dates, the application form correction window will be open from November 1 to 3 (11:59 pm).

NTA is expected to release exam city information slips of UGC NET in the last week of November and admit cards in the first week of December.

The examination will be held from December 6 to 22. Subject-wise exam dates and shift timings will be announced later.

To apply for UGC NET 2023, candidates belonging to general/unreserved categories have to pay 1,150. For general-EWS and OBC-NCL categories, the fee is 600. Candidates belonging to SC, ST, PwD and third gender categories have to pay 325.

For any help or clarification, candidates can contact the NTA on phone numbers 011-40759000 /011 - 69227700 or e-mail at ugcnet@nta.ac.in.

