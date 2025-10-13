National Testing Agency, NTA has released the UGC NET December Exam 2025 dates. Candidates who want to appear UGC–NET December 2025 examination can check the notice on the official website of NTA at nta.ac.in. UGC NET December Exam 2025 dates out at nta.ac.in, check notice here (Hindustan Times)

The examination will be held from December 31 to January 7, 2026 in computer based test mode across the country. The Test paper will consist of two sections, each of which will consist of objective-type, multiple-choice questions. There will be no break between the papers. The exam duration is for 3 hours without any break. The exam will comprise of 300 marks questions and total number of questions is 150.

The registration process is ongoing and the last date to apply is November 7, 2025. The last date for submission of exam fee is till November 7, 2025. The correction window will open on November 10 and will close on November 12, 2025.

UGC NET December Exam 2025: How to apply To apply online, candidates can follow the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of UGC NET at ugcnet.nta.ac.in.

2. Click on UGC NET December Exam 2025 dates notice is available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates can check the exam dates.

4. Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The application fee is ₹1150/- is general/unreserved category, ₹600/- for General-EWS/OBC-NCL category and ₹325/- for SC/ST/PwD and third gender category. The payement will be done through online mode.

Incase of any difficulty candidates can contact on 011-40759000/ 011- 69227700 or email at ugcnet@nta.ac.in for any clarification related to the UGC NET December 2025. For more related details candidates can check the official website of UGC NET.