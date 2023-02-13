UGC NET December Session 2022 exam city intimation slip out at ugcnet.nta.nic.in

National Testing Agency (NTA) Has released the UGC NET December Session 2022 exam city intimation slip. Candidates can download the examination city intimation slip from the official website at ugcnet.nta.nic.in. candidates can download their examination city intimation slip through their application number and Date of Birth.

“The candidates are required to check/download their Examination City Intimation Slip of UGC NET December 2022, Phase-I (using their Application No. and Date of Birth) from the website https://ugcnet.nta.nic.in/w.e.f. 13 February 2023, and go through the instructions contained therein”, reads the official website.Direct link here

UGC NET exam city intimation slip: Know how to download

Visit the official website at ugcnet.nta.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “Advance city intimation for UGC – NET December 2022”

Key in your login details

Your exam city intimation slip will be displayed on the screen

Download and take the print for future reference.

