competitive exams

UGC NET Exam 2022: Last date to register May 30, direct link to apply here

The registration  window foe UGC NET 2022 December and June 2022 cycle will close tomorrow.
Published on May 29, 2022 01:15 PM IST
ByHT Education Desk

National Testing Agency, NTA will close down the extended registration window for UGC NET Exam 2022 tomorrow, May 30. Candidates who have not applied yet can apply online through the official website of UGC NET at ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

Candidates can edit their applications from May 31 to June 1 till 9:00 pm. Earlier, the last date to apply for UGC NET Exam 2022 was May 20.

“Candidates will be able to make corrections in their pariculars in their respective online application form (as per Annexure-1) at https://ugcnet.nta.nic.in, during 31 May 2022 to 01 June 2022 (up to 09:00 P.M.)”, reads the official notification.

Direct link to apply here

UGC NET Exam 2022: How to apply

Visit the official site of UGC NET at ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

On the homepage, click on UGC NET Exam 2022 registration 

Fill in the application form 

Pay the application fees

Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

For further clarification related to UGC-NET December 2021 & June 2022, the candidates can also contact 011-40759000 or email at ugcnet@nta.ac.in.

