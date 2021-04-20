UGC NET exam postponed due to surge in Covid-19 cases: NTA

The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Tuesday postponed the UGC-NET (December 2020 cycle) exam. The exam has been postponed due to the rapid surge in the number of covid-19 cases in the country.

The fresh dates for the examination will be announced later and at least 15-days before the commencement of exam.

The UGC-NET exam was scheduled to be held from May 2.

UGC conducts the National Eligibility Test (NET) to determine the eligibility of candidates for assistant professorship or Junior research fellowship, or both.

The UGC-NET exam is conducted twice every year. However, in 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the June 2020 exam got delayed and was deferred to September 2020 and then again to December 2020. The December 2020 cycle had to be postponed and was now scheduled for May.