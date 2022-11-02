Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Published on Nov 02, 2022 01:59 PM IST

UGC NET Final Answer Key 2022 has been released. Candidates can check the direct link and how to download below.

UGC NET Final Answer Key 2022 out, here’s direct link & how to download
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

National Testing Agency, NTA has released UGC NET Final Answer Key 2022 on November 2, 2022. Candidates who have appeared for the written examination can check the final answer key through the official site of ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

The final answer key has been released for exam conducted on July 9, 11, 12, September 20, 21, 22, 23, 29, 30, October 1, 8, 10, 11, 12, 13, 14 and 22, 2022. Candidates who have appeared for the exam can download the answer key through these simple steps given below.

Direct link to download UGC NET Final Answer Key 2022 

UGC NET Final Answer Key 2022: How to download

  • Visit the official site of UGC NET at ugcnet.nta.nic.in.
  • Click on UGC NET Final Answer Key 2022 link available on the home page.
  • Enter the login details and click on submit.
  • Your answer key will be displayed on the screen.
  • Check the answer key and download the page.
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The UGC NET results is expected to be released soon. Candidates are advised to keep a check on the official website for latest updates.

