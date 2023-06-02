National Testing Agency, NTA has opened the UGC NET June 2023 correction window on June 2, 2023. Candidates who have applied for UGC NET June examination can make changes in their application form through the official site of UGC NET at ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

UGC NET June 2023: Correction window opens today at ugcnet.nta.nic.in, link here

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

As per the official release, the correction window will remain opened till June 3, 2023. Candidates can make changes in father’s name or mother’s name. No other changes will be accepted.

The additional fee (wherever applicable) shall be paid by the candidate concerned either through Credit/Debit Card/Net Banking or UPI. It is a one-time facility extended to the candidates to avoid any hardship to them, and so candidates should do the correction carefully, as no further chance for correction will be given to the candidates.

UGC NET June 2023: How to make corrections

To make changes in application form, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official site of UGC NET at ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

Click on UGC NET June 2023 link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Make the changes in the application form and make the payment.

Once done, click on submit and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON