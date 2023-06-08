UGC NET June 2023 exam dates for Phase 1 released at nta.ac.in, check dates here

National Testing Agency, NTA has released UGC NET June 2023 exam dates for Phase 1. Candidates who will appear for UGC NET June 2023 Phase - I Examination can check the notice on the official site of UGC NET at ugcnet.nta.nic.in and also on NTA website at nta.ac.in.

(Agencies/file)

The UGC NET June 2023 Phase – I Examination will be conducted from June 13 to June 17, 2023, in Computer Based Test (CBT) Mode only. The examination will be conducted in two shifts- Shift 1 and Shift 2.

The official notice reads, “the Candidates may please note that this is NOT the Advance City Intimation for UGC NET June 2023 Phase – I. The notification regarding advance city intimation of Exam Centre will be displayed on NTA website(s) https://ugcnet.nta.nic.in and www.nta.ac.in, in due course.”

The examination will be conducted from June 13 to June 22, 2023 in various phases. The admit card for the same will be available on second week of June 2023.

The registration process was started on May 10 and ended on May 31, 2023. The correction window was opened from June 2 to June 3, 2023. For more related details candidates can check the official site of UGC NET.

