UGC NET June 2023 last date to apply today on ugcnet.nta.nic.in

National Testing Agency (NTA) will close online applications for the June 2023 edition of University Grants Commission (UGC) National Eligibility Test (NET) today, May 31. Eligible candidates can apply for the exam on ugcnet.nta.nic.in up to 5 pm.

UGC NET June 2023 last date to apply today (Raj K Raj/ HT)

After the application process ends, a window to make select corrections to application forms will be given from June 2 to 3 (11:50 pm).

NTA will issue UGC NET exam city slips in the first week of June and admit cards will be released in the second week.

UGC NET June 2023 exam dates are between June 13 and 22. The subject/paper-wise detailed schedule will be shared later.

The application fee is ₹1,150 for general/unreserved category candidates. For General-EWS and OBC-NCL categories, it is ₹600 and for SC, ST, PwD, third gender candidates, the exam fee is ₹325.

Direct link to apply, information bulletin of UGC NET June 2023.

