National Testing Agency, NTA has started the registration process for UGC NET June 2026 on April 29, 2026. Candidates who want to apply for the UGC NET examination can find the direct link through the official website of NTA UGC NET at ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

UGC NET June 2026: Registration begins at ugcnet.nta.nic.in, direct link to apply here

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The last date to apply is May 20, 2026. The correction window will open on May 22 and will close on May 24, 2026. The exam city will be available by June 10, 2026 and the admit card will be available by June 15, 2026.

The UGC-NET June 2026 will be conducted in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode as per the time schedule. The Test paper will consist of two sections, each of which will consist of objective-type, multiple-choice questions. There will be no break between the papers. The exam duration is 3 hours.

Direct link to apply for UGC NET June 2026

UGC NET June 2026: How to apply

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{{^usCountry}} To register online, candidates can follow the steps given below. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} To register online, candidates can follow the steps given below. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} 1. Visit the official website of UGC NET at ugcnet.nta.nic.in. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} 1. Visit the official website of UGC NET at ugcnet.nta.nic.in. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} 2. Click on UGC NET June 2026 registration link available on the home page. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} 2. Click on UGC NET June 2026 registration link available on the home page. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} 3. A new page will open where candidates will have to register yourself. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} 3. A new page will open where candidates will have to register yourself. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} 4. Once registration is done, candidates will have to fill the application form. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} 4. Once registration is done, candidates will have to fill the application form. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} 5. Make the payment of application fee. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} 5. Make the payment of application fee. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} 6. Click on submit and download the page. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} 6. Click on submit and download the page. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} 7. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} 7. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The registration fee is ₹1150/- for General/ Unreserved category, ₹600/- for General-EWS/OBC-NCL category and ₹325/- for third gender candidates. The payment of application fee is to be paid through online mode. Pay fee using SBI/CANARA/ICICI/HDFC Bank/ Debit Card/Credit Card/UPI and keep proof of fee paid. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The registration fee is ₹1150/- for General/ Unreserved category, ₹600/- for General-EWS/OBC-NCL category and ₹325/- for third gender candidates. The payment of application fee is to be paid through online mode. Pay fee using SBI/CANARA/ICICI/HDFC Bank/ Debit Card/Credit Card/UPI and keep proof of fee paid. {{/usCountry}}

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In case candidate faces difficulty in applying for UGC-NET June 2026, please contact on 011 - 40759000 / 011 - 69227700 or e-mail at ugcnet@nta.ac.in for any clarification related to the UGC-NET June 2026. For more related details candidates can check the official website of UGC NET.

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